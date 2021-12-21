 large image

Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier adds 120fps streaming to Pixel 6 Pro

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Any Pixel 6 Pro owners can stream their gameplay at 120fps thanks to the RTX 3080 tier for Nvidia GeForce.

Nvidia launched a new GeForce Now plan a few months ago that provides the power of an RTX 3080, with 1440p and 120fps streaming support for both PC and Mac, as well as 120fps streaming for supported Android devices.

When it launched, only a handful of Samsung models were compatible, but now anyone lucky enough to own a Pixel 6 Pro will be able to play AAA games at 120fps at 1080p resolution.

The recently updated support page from Nvidia lists all of the phones that support 120fps streaming, check out if your phone is supported using the list below:

For anyone that does have a Pixel 6 Pro and wants to take advantage of this new feature, you will need to manually enable 120fps streaming, which can be done by simply following the instructions below:

  1. Make sure you are subsribed to the RTX 3080 tier on GeForce Now
  2. Go into Settings
  3. Click GeForce Now
  4. Click Stream quality
  5. Tap on Frame Rate
  6. Adjust your settings to 120fps
Nvidia gefore now
Credit: Nvidia

It’s also important that you make sure your Pixel 6 Pro is running at its best refresh rate, which is 120Hz. Just go into Settings, click Display and then choose Smooth Display, which will offer up a smoother and more fluid experience when you game.

Currently, if you want to become a member of this tier of GeForce Now to experience the benefits, you’ll be paying £89.99/$99.99 every six months.

