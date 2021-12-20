It looks like the Amazon Appstore is working on Android 12 again

Amazon has finally rolled out an update for its App Store with aims to fix the issues that have plagued Android 12.

The Amazon Appstore hasn’t been playing nice with Android 12 for over a month now, but it seems that Amazon is finally back in the business of fixing the issues, according to Engadget.

There have been numerous complaints from Android users that after updating their mobile to Android 12, the Amazon Appstore stopped functioning correctly.

It’s not clear why the issues have arisen, but it’s been suggested that it’s caused by a lack of compatibility between the operating system and Amazon’s built-in DRM.

In a statement to Engadget, an Amazon spokesperson said that the company had released a fix for an issue impacting app launches for the Amazon Appstore: “We have released a fix for an issue impacting app launches for Amazon Appstore customers that have upgraded to Android 12 on their mobile devices.”

“We are contacting customers with steps to update their Appstore experience. We are sorry for any disruption this has caused.”

Updates came in on Amazon support forums, with Amazon Staff telling customers that an update has been provided.

Looking at the capture from the support forum above, even with the instructions, many users are still complaining of issues when using the Amazon Appstore; the problems are ranging from compatibility errors when trying to open up singular apps, as well as issues regarding apps appearing within the store itself.

The issues surfaced in October, with several devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Pixel 6 struggling to run any software that had been previously downloaded from Amazon.

If you’ve been having issues with your Android phone and the Amazon Appstore after downloading Android 12, check out the instructions above and let us know if you have any success, or if Amazon needs to keep working on a fix.