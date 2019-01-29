Have we finally got the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S10?

A new report could have revealed the release date for Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S10 phones, in addition to offering up some informations on the specs we can expect.

GSM Arena has info from a tipster that sheds light on the hardware we can expect from the three different flavours of Samsung Galaxy S10, but the tipster also seems to have offered up a release date for the flagship phone range.

After being unveiled on February 20th at an exclusive Samsung event ahead of Mobile World Congress, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be launched worldwide on March 8, according to the anonymous source.

Otherwise, there’s interesting news about the different models. In a break from Samsung tradition, the smaller 5.8″ model will not be called ‘lite’ and will be packing the same gear under the hood as its bigger brother with the same chipset and memory, albeit with a smaller screen and a slightly different camera configuration.

There’s no word on whether or not the entire range will feature some of the more esoteric features rumoured for the S10, like reverse wireless charging, but it’s likely we’ll see feature parity where possible throughout the range. Dropping the lite designation for the smaller phone means we could see the end of the smaller Samsung phones having a little less grunt, with the only different instead being the phone you pay for.

If this date is true, it seems you’ll be able to pick up Samsung’s latest mobile efforts in March, and it even appears that all of the new phones will be packing a 3.5mm headphone jack. Isn’t that nice?

