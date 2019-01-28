2019 iPad and iPod Touch coming, according to iOS 12.2 beta

Rumours of a new iPod Touch and a 2019 range of iPad’s has been given extra weight with the beta release of iOS 12.2, which mentions a pair of 2019 iPad models and the iPod Touch in its code.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith made the discovery, digging into the code and catching a reference to two new iPads in both WiFi and Cellular models, in addition to a new iPod Touch.

https://twitter.com/stroughtonsmith/status/1088946309833375745

Troughton-Smith reckons that none of the devices will have Face ID, while the iPod Touch, already rumoured to be a budget device, will come without Touch ID or Face ID.

The device codes seem legit, and fit with rumours we’ve already been hearing about new iPads and the iPod Touch, although it’s always a little up in the air exactly what Apple will be giving us until Tim Cook takes the stage with a big picture of one behind him.

The new iPads will likely be replacements for last year’s models, while the new iPod Touch is a new generation that will likely be packing some unique features due to its rumoured focus on gaming, if recent trademark filings by Apple are to be believed.

Last year’s iPad was a decent one, and former Trusted Reviews boss Evan Kypreos gave it five stars.

