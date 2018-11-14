Get a third off the Mixcder MS301 headphones at Amazon

Looking for a pair of wireless headphones that won’t break the bank? You may have found your match with these Mixcder MS301 Bluetooth headphones as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday Deals.

The Mixcder brand has generated plenty of good notices for its combo of good sound and features at an affordable price. At £60 they were tempting proposition, but with a 33% drop to £40, they’re in the range where they’re worth having a punt. This is a Lightning deal and as always with these type of deals, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Mixcder Premium MS301 Bluetooth Headphones - Early Black Friday deal These Mixcder headphone boast aptX Bluetooth for CD quality streaming, a choice of wired or wireless connections and 20 to 30 hours of playback on battery

What do you get for £40? Well, a pair of Bluetooth headphones that support the 4.2 and aptX variations (the latter is especially good if you want good quality wireless streaming). The headband is stretchable so you won’t have to fuss about the fit on your head. The foldable design means you can pack them up and save space when you’re out and about. With a built-in 500mAH battery, that’s enough charge to last a decent while before the battery starts to peter out.

We’ve reviewed the Mixcder brand before but not the MS301s. We would imagine the audio presentation isn’t much different from the brand’s other efforts, such as the E7, which had a pretty solid sound and wide soundstage. The headphones have received favourable reviews on Amazon. One user, who bought the headphones to connect to the TV, remarked that the “sound is amazing, it’s unbelievable… it’s like my ears have woken up I’m getting bass, depth and so many instruments I’ve never noticed even through the TV speakers. My ears are in entertainment heaven with no lip sync [issues] whatsoever.”

If you’re in the market for a solid-sounding pair of headphones at an affordable price, then you may have to act quick to secure yourself a pair of the Mixcder MS301 headphones.

