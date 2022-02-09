Mitchell and Brown’s flagship Android TV comes with massive 7-year warranty

UK-based TV brand Mitchell & Brown has extended its range of 4K smart TVs with the launch of its flagship 65-inch Android set.

The new and rather wordy JB-65UHD18114KBLA (we’d suggest Mitchell & Brown may want to work on those naming conventions), builds on the launch of the UHD18114BKL series from 2021, the flagship LED TV featuring “advanced image processing”, HDR support (including Dolby Vision) and the numerous amount of apps that Android TV affords viewers.

The means you’ll be able to enjoy the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix, along with Freeview Play integration that offers catch-up apps such as iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4 and the thousands of hours of content the platform offers for free.

HDR formats include HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, the latter will help refine the set’s brightness and colour performance for apps such as Netflix and Disney+.

The JB-65UHD18114KBLA’s built-in video scaling engine is said to “smoothly” upscale standard and high-definition sources to near 4K resolution. The sound system is 2 x 12W RMS affair along with a built-in active subwoofer that Mitchell & Brown claims offers “crisp, intelligible dialogue for day-to-day TV viewing” and “deep bass” for sports and movies. If you prefer to plug in a sound system, that’s doable with provided audio outputs such as an optical SPDIF and eARC HDMI (handy if you have a Dolby Atmos soundbar to hand).

Perhaps the biggest headline isn’t any one feature but the warranty that comes with the set. The Bolton-based brand says it is “uniquely confident” in how long its products will last, offering a comprehensive 7-year parts and labour warranty on every TV. This is backed up by a UK customer support operation that can assist customers over the phone with set-up or operational difficulties. Very generous indeed.

On the announcement Mitchell & Brown’s Operations Director, Dan Brown said: “The 65in KBLA is our new flagship model for 2022, featuring our best-ever picture and sound, and truly big-screen entertainment. Alongside the breath-taking picture detail, colour and contrast, this model has the very latest Android smart TV platform, giving seamless access to all of your favourite Smart TV and catch-up services, alongside regular Freeview, Freeview HD and Freeview Play content. Sold only through our knowledgeable independent High Street retail partners, we aim to make buying, using and loving your TV as simple as possible.”

Available for £849.99, the 65in JB-65UHD18114KBLA can be found in independent electrical retailers across the UK from April 2022. The rest of the KBL have been updated with the latest Android TV OS and are available to purchase now. You can find the prices and model numbers below.