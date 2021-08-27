Mission announce upgraded and improved QX MkII Series speakers

Mission Audio has announced its mid-level QX MkII series of speakers, describing it as an “ideal step up from the entry-level speaker ranges” that strikes a “perfect balance between refinement and vivacity”.

The company’s original QX Series were launched in 2017, aiming to offer performance at an affordable price. Since then, Mission has re-engineered the QX Series from the ground up, adding enhancements that include tweaks to the design, improvement to its high frequency performance and refined tuning of its crossover networks.

Mission QX MkII Series overview

The new models are similar in appearance to the original with the same sized cabinets and similar detailing, but Mission say they’ve made a few tweaks.

They come in the form of new “luxuriously” tactile matt black and matt white finish options that stand alongside a more traditional walnut veneer wood finish.

At the top and bottom are redesigned aluminium plates to add mass and enhance the cabinet’s rigidity, reducing the resonance of the cabinet in the process. The corners are shaped like an arc to smooth diffraction from the drive units and distribute sound better into a room.

The Mission QX MkII Series also features a new Ring Dome treble unit that offers lower distortion and “superior performance” at frequencies in excess of 20Hz. This, according to Mission, offers an improved transient performance with better musical detailing of instrument overtones and harmonics, enabling them to be heard with clarity.

The range also uses the latest version of Mission’s DiaDrive bass/midrange drive unit, which is said to reduce resonance and allow for a clearer midrange performance beyond 3kHz.



Plenty of attention has been paid to the quality of the QX MkII’s crossovers that which filter the audio signal and directs different frequencies to the correct drive unit, so the speaker comes across as a unified sounding whole.

The new active subwoofer intends to increase bass depth and impact with movies and music. This sub has a 12-inch bass cone, formed from a special pulp fibre formulation that features “excellent self-damping properties”. Also packed in is a powerful 300W Class D amplifier and a ported, rigidly braced enclosure.

QX MkII Series line-up

The QX MkII series is made up of six passive models – two standmount speakers, three floorstanders and a centre speaker for home cinema systems. A new active subwoofer has been added to complement the range.

QX-1 MkII

£299 per pair

Drivers: 38mm textile ring dome, 135mm long-fibre composite

Sensitivity: 87dB

Frequency response: 55Hz-24kHz

QX-2 MkII

£399 per pair

Drivers: 38mm textile ring dome, 165mm long-fibre composite

Sensitivity: 88dB

Frequency response: 44Hz-24kHz

QX-3 MkII

£799 per pair

Drivers: 38mm textile ring dome, 2x 135mm long-fibre composite

Sensitivity: 88dB

Frequency response: 42Hz-24kHz

QX-C MkII (centre)

£349

Drivers: 38mm textile ring dome, 2x 165mm long-fibre composite

Sensitivity: 88dB

Frequency response: 55Hz-24kHz

QX-4 MkII

£899 per pair

Drivers: 2x 165mm long-fibre composite

Sensitivity: 88dB

Frequency response: 36Hz-24kHz

QX-12SUB MkII active subwoofer

£499

Drivers: 300mm long-throw pulp fibre

Power: 300W (450W)

Frequency response: 35-120Hz

Crossover range: 40-150Hz

QX-5 MkII

£1099 per pair

Drivers: 38mm textile ring dome, 2x 165mm long-fibre composite

Sensitivity: 90dB

Frequency response: 32Hz-24kHz

Mission QX MkII Series availability

All seven models in the QX MkII Series are available to purchase September 2021, with a choice of soft-touch matt black or white and walnut wood veneer finishes.