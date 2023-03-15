 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.84 per month with code “TrustedReviews” at checkout

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Missing The Last of Us? PS Plus adds more Naughty Dog storytelling magic

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Last of Us series on HBO might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t delve into more great storytelling from developer of those games, Naughty Dog.

Sony’ PS Plus subscription gives you the perfect opportunity to enter some Uncharted territory. The latest offerings are headlined by the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection.

Save 14% on the wonderful Metroid Prime Remastered

Save 14% on the wonderful Metroid Prime Remastered

The physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered has dropped 14% to £29.99 over on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save £5
  • Now £29.99
View Deal

The collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which have been remastered to look even better on the PS5 console. Our editor Max Parker said: “Playing Uncharted 4 again on the PS5 is a fantastic experience.”

So, if you loved the cinematic storyline of The Last of Us (which stayed faithful to the game) you’d probably love what the Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer-led Indiana Jones-style swashbuckling action in Uncharted.

While the Sony Pictures adaptation of the game – led by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg – didn’t quite hit the heights, the storytelling within the games themselves remains on a par with anything we’ve seen in the console era.

Elsewhere, Sony has announced that subscribers to the Extra and Premium tiers get a proper bounty this month. There’s Tchia, the physics-driven adventure game inspired by New Caledonian cultures, as well as the FPS Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction.

Tchia PS5

Ghostwire Tokyo and Life is Strange True Colours also bulks up the line-up, along with Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Street Fighter V Championship Edition, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Life is Strange 2, Untitled Goose Game, Final Fantasy Type-O HD, Rage 2, Neo: The World Ends with You, and Haven.

Premium subscribers also get PS1 title Ridge Racer Type 4 and a couple of PSP games; Ape Academy 2 and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror. We’d still like Sony to throw some more of these PS1 and PSP classics into the mix to justify the top expenditure for the PS Plus Premium tier.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 11 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 11 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Ryan Jones 4 weeks ago
PlayStation Plus Extra vs PlayStation Plus Premium: Which is best for you?

PlayStation Plus Extra vs PlayStation Plus Premium: Which is best for you?

Chris Smith 12 months ago
What is PlayStation Plus Premium?

What is PlayStation Plus Premium?

Gemma Ryles 12 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.