Missing The Last of Us? PS Plus adds more Naughty Dog storytelling magic

The Last of Us series on HBO might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t delve into more great storytelling from developer of those games, Naughty Dog.

Sony’ PS Plus subscription gives you the perfect opportunity to enter some Uncharted territory. The latest offerings are headlined by the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection.

The collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which have been remastered to look even better on the PS5 console. Our editor Max Parker said: “Playing Uncharted 4 again on the PS5 is a fantastic experience.”

So, if you loved the cinematic storyline of The Last of Us (which stayed faithful to the game) you’d probably love what the Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer-led Indiana Jones-style swashbuckling action in Uncharted.

While the Sony Pictures adaptation of the game – led by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg – didn’t quite hit the heights, the storytelling within the games themselves remains on a par with anything we’ve seen in the console era.

Elsewhere, Sony has announced that subscribers to the Extra and Premium tiers get a proper bounty this month. There’s Tchia, the physics-driven adventure game inspired by New Caledonian cultures, as well as the FPS Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction.

Ghostwire Tokyo and Life is Strange True Colours also bulks up the line-up, along with Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Street Fighter V Championship Edition, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Life is Strange 2, Untitled Goose Game, Final Fantasy Type-O HD, Rage 2, Neo: The World Ends with You, and Haven.

Premium subscribers also get PS1 title Ridge Racer Type 4 and a couple of PSP games; Ape Academy 2 and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror. We’d still like Sony to throw some more of these PS1 and PSP classics into the mix to justify the top expenditure for the PS Plus Premium tier.