Missed out on the Prime Day UE Megablast Deal? The UE Boom 3 now has £35 off

You know what they say; Prime Day never dies, evident by Amazon’s stonking offer on the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 – now with a slick £35 discount for a limited time only.

Buy now: UE Boom 3 for just £94 (save £34.99) at Amazon

Amazon might have made waves with its slick UE Megaboom deal over Prime Day, but the retailer’s also spared a thought with this post-Prime Day deal, dropping the price of the similarly brilliant UE Boom 3 from £129.99 to just £94. Time to prepare those summer playlists.

UE Boom 3 – Post Prime Day Deal Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With the summer holidays just around the corner, now's the time to invest in a proper bluetooth speaker, especially when there's a super saving to be had for a limited time only.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Ultimate Ears range of Bluetooth speakers then you’re in for a treat. All UE products are known for their crystal clear sound, long battery life and ridiculous ability to withstand serious knocks and bumps. The UE Boom 3 is no exception.

When put through the ringer, we gave the UE Boom 3 an easy 8/10 rating, thanks to its minimalist design, rugged features and 360 degree sound that hits you no matter where you’re standing:

“The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 has two active drivers and two passive bass radiators, a similar array as seen in the Boom 2. Its aim is to provide 360-degree sound, allowing you to place the unit at the centre of the room without experiencing any awkward “blind” spots where the sound loses detail or impact.

Benefits are much the same as previous generations. The Boom 3 can go very loud for its size, and the bass is tuned to make beats sound appropriately punchy, without any leaden bloat.”

UE Boom 3 – Post Prime Day Deal Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With the summer holidays just around the corner, now's the time to invest in a proper bluetooth speaker, especially when there's a super saving to be had for a limited time only.

If you missed out during Amazon Prime Day, don’t let the FOMO take over and nab this fantastic deal while it’s still available. Your summer parties will never be the same again.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More