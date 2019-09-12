Already a less costly alternative to the Fire TV Stick, Amazon has now shaved a further 20% off the Roku Express, including its handy remote.

The Amazon End of Summer sale saw some fantastic discounts, especially on Amazon’s own range of gadgets. The Fire TV Stick was down to just £29.99, the same price as the Roku Express at its full RRP. Now with £5.99 off, there’s no need to mourn missing out on a fantastic deal.

Best Roku Express Deal Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player Bring all your favourite channels and streaming services in one place and watch on the big screen in your home. With a remote that comes equipped with shortcuts to Netflix and Spotify, this is an affordable way to watch a TV tailored to you.

The Roku Express can be yours for £24 with this £5.99 saving — and arguably, it’s a better way to stream straight from your TV. Offering a bright, easy-to-use interface, the Roku Express can broaden what’s available for you to watch from the comfort of your living room.

No need to strain your eyes hunched over a laptop or, worse still, your smartphone. Enjoy amazing entertainment streamed straight to your TV simply by plugging your Roku Express in via the HDMI cable included and connecting it to the internet.

Able to access your favourite channels and shows, the remote comes equipped with handy shortcuts to the likes of Netflix and Spotify. The Roku Express is also a great option when it comes to sourcing where the best place to watch certain films and TV shows online are. Simply search and it’ll pull up your options, including places you can subscribe or rent for a one-off watch. It goes without saying there are also plenty of options for watching great film and TV for free.

Make your searching even more effortless by downloading the Roku app to your smartphone. You can then utilise voice commands to narrow down your search, as well as switching on private listening, utilising as a second remote and casting straight from your handset.

Streaming in HD, the Roku Express supports Dolby Audio and Dolby ATMOS for a more premium viewing experience.

Down to just £24 from £29.99, the Roku Express is the more affordable answer to the Fire TV Stick, offering shortcuts and a more open interface that might just leave users seeing this as the true winner of streaming sticks.

