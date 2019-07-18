The discounted console deals are still flying and you can use eBay’s 20% off code PARTY to get a Nintendo Switch for £227.19.

Buy: Nintendo Switch Neon Console for £227.19 (down from £283.99)

There were plenty of great prices on Nintendo Switch bundles over the Amazon Prime Day 48-hour bonanza.

However, there’s no need to worry that you might have missed out, because eBay have got a fantastic price on the console alone for just £227.19. That’s £52.80 off its RRP of £279.99 and £56.80 off eBay’s advertised price.

Nintendo Switch Console Deal Nintendo Switch Console - Neon 32GB - Use code: PARTY One of the most versatile ways to game, the Nintendo Switch allows a smooth multi-player gaming experience, as well as great game play for single use too with impressive graphics and a nostalgic feel.

Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or looking for a way into the world of Mario, Zelda and Animal Crossing, the Nintendo Switch is a great choice. The hybrid of gaming consoles, the Nintendo Switch can be used both as a handheld or home console. Blow up on your TV, ideal for multiplayer gaming, or take with you with its compact, portable design.

“The Switch itself is a slightly chunky tablet, with thick bezels and a 6.2-inch capacitive touchscreen sporting a 1280 x 720 resolution. It’s more akin to a low-cost phablet rather than a cutting-edge gaming device, yet the construction feels rock-solid and the metal finish very classy. The Switch might be the slimmest, slickest and least obtrusive console ever made.”

Delivering a 720p resolution in portable mode, the Nintendo Switch comes with a variety of controls to utilise during gameplay, making for a more immersive, involved experience. The Joy-Cons are a standout in terms of the Nintendo Switch’s features, “with not just an analogue stick, four face buttons and a trigger and bumper per controller, but an accelerometer and a gyroscope, [and] Nintendo’s HD Rumble haptic feedback engine”

Really, the Nintendo Switch is a fantastic, versatile console offering a variety of ways to play and with the option to share the joy with friends and family. Now reduced to £227.19 when you use eBay’s 20% off voucher code PARTY, make the most of this low price before it expires midnight 19 July.

