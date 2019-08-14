Misfit has just unveiled its latest smartwatch: the Misfit Vapor X. It follows in the footsteps of the Misfit Vapor and Misfit Vapor 2, and the company is focusing on battery life and providing a strong set of features for an affordable price.

While UK pricing is yet to be announced, the Vapor X has an RRP of $279.99 (~£230) in the US − though at the time of publication, it’s available for just $199.99 (~£165) on the Misfit website.

It’s a simple-looking but attractive wristpiece, which features a circular 42mm matte-finish aluminum alloy body and a 1.19-inch AMOLED touch display. At 12mm thick, it’s ideal for anyone who’s after a low-key smartwatch rather than something chunky and glossy that really catches the eye.

There are five colour options, with the Vapor X available in: black (with a matching strap), ‘Rose Tone’ (with a beige strap), silver (with a navy strap), ‘Champagne’ (with a lavender strap), and gunmetal grey (with a green strap). However, you can swap these out if you’re not a fan.

The Vapor X runs Wear OS, and is compatible with phone running Android 4.4 and above, and iOS 10 and above. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s latest stamina-focused Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, and also packs 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

There’s a real dear of Snapdragon Wear 3100-toting smartwatches on the market at the moment, but the chip also features on the recently announced Fossil Gen 5 range, which start at £279.

Confusingly, Misfit says the Vapor X has a “300 / 330 mAh” battery, and claims it will last 24 hours off a single charge, and an extra two days in battery saving mode. You can charge it from flat to 80% in 50 minutes via the magnetic charger.

It also offers standalone GPS, heart rate tracking, contactless payments through Google Pay, and water resistance up to 30m.

