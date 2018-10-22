Misfit Vapor 2 leak hints Wear OS smartwatch could skip major new feature

The Misfit Vapor wearable straddles the boundary between smartwatch and fitness tracker without really excelling at either, but the company is coming back for a second bite of the cherry.

The second-generation Misfit Vapor 2 has been rumoured for a while, but now the device has been revealed in all its glory on multiple retail sites ahead of an official announcement.

A now-deleted listing on Best Buy in the United States already had the Fossil-made devices for sale, as did the retailer Cool Blue in the Netherlands (via Android Police).

From the listings we can glean that this year’s model will have a pair of display size options available. Whereas the original offered 44mm AMOLED display with a 326ppi pixel density, the sequel will in 46mm (454-pixel) and 41mm (390-pixel) offerings. The cases are still pretty chunky at 12.9mm/12.4mm respectively.

Unfortunately, the Wear OS device is only listed as having 512MB of RAM, which means its likely the Vapor 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, rather than the newer Snapdragon Wear 3100 which brings significant battery life improvements into play.

The specs also include a 3ATM rating (with 30-metres water resistance), along with a heart rate monitor, NFC for Google Pay and on-board GPS. The case is still a chunky 1.3cm thick, as was last year’s device.

It appears there are a number of colour options, with Jet Black, Rose Tone and Stainless Steel appearing in the listings. There’s also a number of 20mm band options to pair with the various colours. Both of the sizes cost $249 in the US, which translates into £192 in pre-Brexit quids.

Misfit is yet to officially acknowledge the launch, despite the listings going live on Monday, but we’ll keep you posted.

Have you been waiting on the Misfit Vapor 2? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.