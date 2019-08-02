Quote the code OLYDISCOUNT and save £150 on the Olympus Pen E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera, and get a free lens too.
Buy now: Olympus Pen E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera for just £299 (from £449) with free lens
Looking for the perfect camera to take on your summer holidays? Well, look no further — we’ve found the deal that is sure to leave you snap happy. You can now buy the Olympus Pen E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera for just £299 when you use the code OLYDISCOUNT to take £150 off the £449 RRP.
Olympus Pen E-PL8 Camera Deal
Olympus PEN E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera in White with 14-42mm EZ Lens - Use Code: OLYDISCOUNT
Olympus PEN E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera in White with 14-42mm EZ Lens - Use Code: OLYDISCOUNT
Save £150 with this code and you can also claim a free 45mm lens worth £279 when you buy this fantastic camera. With a flip down screen ideal for selfies and the option to interchange lenses, this is a great middle grade camera for your holiday snaps.
Better still, Jessops is throwing in a 45mm lens free of charge, worth a whopping £279 — almost the same discounted price you’ll be getting the camera itself for. Shaping up to be a not so amateur camera set-up, snap up this great value bundle now and capture some excellent photos and videos.
A compact little gadget, the Olympus Pen E-PL8 sits slightly rounded at just 117.1 x 68.3 x 38.4mm and weighing just 374g, easy to slip away into your luggage when not in use. Great portability and feature-packed, it’s clear this Olympus model is built to appeal to the smartphone photographer looking for a substantial upgrade.
With a flip down screen ideal for unobstructed selfies that automatically switches modes, the ability to remotely access the camera from your smartphone for snapping that #candid, and easy-to-use edit controls on the camera’s LCD touch screen itself, this is a camera for the vlogging masses. Throw in Wi-Fi connectivity and you can seamlessly share your pics in seconds.
Olympus Pen E-PL8 Camera Deal
Olympus PEN E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera in White with 14-42mm EZ Lens - Use Code: OLYDISCOUNT
Olympus PEN E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera in White with 14-42mm EZ Lens - Use Code: OLYDISCOUNT
Save £150 with this code and you can also claim a free 45mm lens worth £279 when you buy this fantastic camera. With a flip down screen ideal for selfies and the option to interchange lenses, this is a great middle grade camera for your holiday snaps.
Still, the Olympus Pen E-PL8 also has the more seasoned photographer in mind with the ability to interchange high-grade lenses for optimal shooting. Achieve shots reminiscent of an SLR camera at a fraction of the price with PEN technology, and explore a variety of options on the touch screen like e-Portrait, Interval Shooting and more.
A great little camera with lots of potential, you’ll already be growing your lens collection when you claim the 45mm lens free with your Olympus Pen E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera. Just don’t forget to quote OLYDISCOUNT when you add the camera to your basket, with a £150 price cut up for grabs.
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.