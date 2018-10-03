Google pokes fun at itself with tiny ‘Mini Pixel’ smartphone teaser

Almost every key detail about the upcoming Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL has already leaked ahead of time, but it appears that Google can see the funny side of the situation.

The company is expected to launch its new flagship smartphone, as well as a 2018 Chromecast and much more, at its next ‘Made By Google’ event on October 9.

However, a recent avalanche of leaks has revealed nearly everything there is to know about the devices. It’s a far-from-ideal situation for Google, but the company has decided to poke some fun at both itself and the industry.

The Made by Google Instagram account has posted a picture showing a line-up of four smartphones, three of which are ludicrously small. All of the handsets are emblazoned with what appears to be the Google Maps pin icon.

The smallest of the bunch, which lies alongside a post-it with the words “this one?” scrawled on it, measures around 3cm in length. And a doodle positioned nearby the line-up shows a sketch of a tiny phone hanging off a keyring.

The picture’s caption reads: “We’ve heard rumors of a mini Pixel. Which begs the question how ‘mini’ is too mini? We have a feeling the next one will be a bit bigger than this. Tune in on 10/9 to see for yourself.”

The miniature Pixel smartphones are almost certainly − I mean, surely − not real products, but I suppose you never know.

Numerous reports have claimed that Google will reveal a 6.7-inch Pixel 3 XL (with notch) and a 5.4-inch Pixel 3 (without notch) on October 9.

A smaller model would no-doubt be welcomed by many consumers, but its screen would ideally be a little bit bigger than the average thumb.

