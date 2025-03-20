Miele Guard L1 Comfort XL is an old school vacuum with new school tech

In a world of the best cordless vacuum cleaners offering the of all the innovative features and boundless convenience, it can be a hard life being a traditionalist.

Thankfully, Miele – the renowned German manufacturer – is coming to the rescue with a tech-savvy option for fans of the classic cylinder cleaners.

You know those bagged-up behemoths you drag along the floor to get your strength training in too? The ones that don’t need to charge the battery before you can give the floor a once over?

The brand spankers Guard L1 Comfort XL features an LCD display and Wi-Fi connectivity which, remarkably, are first for vacuums with the traditional bag for gathering dust, food crumbs, pet hair and everything in between.

The Wi-Fi talks to an app that provides information on the remaining bag capacity and filter health, but will also let you know when both require a change.

It also includes a staple of the cordless realm, which is automatic floor type detection, meaning it’ll adjust suction power whether it’s on carpet, tile or wood. There’s a universal floorhead that’s also suited for those floor-types. And it comes with a Pet TurboBrush to do a better job of picking up after your furry friends.

It’s got an 8.5 metre cable to stretch across your living space without bothering too many power outlets and overall that equates to a 12 metre cleaning radius. There’s also a HEPA AirClean filter that’ll nab those smaller dust particles and mites.

With 8900W of power, four different power settings, and just 75db of noise, you’re getting a vacuum with plenty of oomph that won’t do too much damage to the energy bill and won’t blow your ears out.

it’s available to buy now for £499. Not cheap, but this one seems to have a great shot of making it into our best vacuum cleaners list, not least because it’s built to last for about 20 years.