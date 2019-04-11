Midweek blues? This stellar De’Longhi coffee machine deal will perk you right up

Need a pick me up to make it through the end of the work week? Then you’ll want to check out this stellar Amazon Spring Sale deal on the catchily named Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine Starter Kit by De’Longhi.

The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Starter Kit is available for a meagre £54.99 on Amazon for the next 12 hours. This is a swish 50% discount on the kit’s regular RRP. For your money you’ll get the main machine plus six packs of capsules.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Deal – Today Only Nescafé Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine Starter Kit In need of a pick-me-up? This fantastic Nescafé Starter Kit gets you everything you need for an incredible coffee experience, including the machine itself and six coffee pod packs (including Americano, Cappuccino and more).

The kit offers you a quick and easy way to get the perfect cup of coffee without having to mess around with grinders or difficult to clean bean to cup machines.

We haven’t reviewed the machine at Trusted Towers but it’s picked up some pretty solid user reviews.

“The range of coffees and additional drinks is extensive to cater for every need. Taste of course being a major deciding factor, does not disappoint. Being a product of Nescafe you can be assured of the quality and taste – I’ve not as yet come across a pod flavour I haven’t liked,” wrote one happy buyer.

“My wife has been wanting a Dolce Gusto coffee machine for a long time now and with the latest price drop we decided to take the plunge. This is a great, compact machine which fits neatly within the corner of a kitchen worktop. The power lead isn’t too long and the machine itself barely takes up any space and will easily fit underneath most kitchen cupboards too,” chirped in another.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Deal – Today Only Nescafé Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine Starter Kit In need of a pick-me-up? This fantastic Nescafé Starter Kit gets you everything you need for an incredible coffee experience, including the machine itself and six coffee pod packs (including Americano, Cappuccino and more).

The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me is just one many products to get a banging discount during this year’s Amazon Spring Sale. Since the sale launched earlier this week we’ve seen cracking discounts on everything from mesh network systems to Wi-Fi security cameras.

The sale is set to continue until April 15th so make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews to find the best deals currently running.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.