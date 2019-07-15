Microsoft’s worst service is doing really well and that’s infuriating

Just two years after Microsoft opened a portal to hell and dragged Slack competitor Microsoft Teams out of it, kicking and screaming, the tech giant is claiming that it has overtaken Slack in terms of users, estimating 13m users are on Microsoft Teams every day.

While 13m users are on Teams each day, Microsoft has claimed 19m check in once a week, from across 500,000 companies.

It’s competition in collaboration, Slack, said back in April that it has 10m daily users. As someone who has used both, Slack is a much better piece of software in my opinion but the reason for Teams’ dominance could be that it is included as part of an Office 365 subscription, giving it a huge potential userbase, as a bundled-in service is often much more attractive for enterprise clients, as it avoids any additional cost or management.

Slack hasn’t updated their user numbers since April, so it’s hard to see how big the gulf is just now, but it seems like the competition between the two programs has really heated up.

What is clear is that there are 13m users around the world trying to wrestle through their work day with Microsoft Teams. Trusted Towers is one of these workplaces, and to everyone else out there, you have our sincere sympathies.

To celebrate the milestone, Teams is adding several new features outlined on the blog, and I’ve cherry picked a couple of the most offensive so we can all roll our eyes together.

“Priority notifications alert recipients of time-sensitive messages, pinging a recipient every two minutes on their mobile and desktop until a response is received.”

“The new time clock feature in the Teams Shifts module allows workers to clock in and out of their work shifts and breaks right from their Teams mobile app. Managers have the option to geo-fence a location to ensure team members are at the designated worksite when clocking in or out.”

Gross. Gross gross gross.

