Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 isn’t ditching Intel for AMD after all: Exclusive

A source close to the story has confirmed to Trusted Reviews that Microsoft won’t be ditching Intel processors in favour of AMD’s chips for its upcoming Surface Laptop 3.

While the soon-to-be-announced Surface Laptop 3 may well see configurations with AMD processors, a Trusted Reviews source close to the story has confirmed the future Surfaces will still offer models with Intel processors.

No additional information was provided, so there’s still no telling which specific Intel mobile chip will feature in the Surface Laptop 3. With the Surface Laptop 2 housing 8th Generation Intel Core processors, the new iteration of Microsoft’s laptop could potentially see either 9th Generation or 10th Generation Intel Core chips. The latter would obviously be the most exciting option, with Intel’s new Ice Lake mobile CPU offering a new powerful integrated graphics engine.

Of course, confirmation that Microsoft won’t be ditching Intel as its processor provider for the Surface Laptop 3 doesn’t discredit or disprove previous leaks and rumours suggesting we’ll see Surface Laptop 3 configurations with AMD processors. It’s looking increasingly likely Microsoft will be offering a number of configurations for the Surface Laptop 3, with Ryzen 5 3550U and Ryzen 7 3750U CPU options heavily speculated. This is a big change from the Surface Laptop 2, which only saw two CPU options.

WinFuture reported there will be at least six configurations of the Surface Laptop 3 to buy. While the two entry-level editions are guessed to sport AMD CPUs, it’s possible the more expensive models will actually be using Intel processors, ranging from $1399 and $2399 in cost.

There isn’t much more information currently available for the Surface Laptop 3, besides from it having a 15-inch display and a range of RAM and SSD capacity options. If the laptop is indeed revealed at the Surface Event on 2 October, then the Surface Laptop 3 could hit stores as early as October.

