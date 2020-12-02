Microsoft’s ugly Windows Christmas jumpers are a thing of beauty

It’s ugly Christmas sweater season and this year Microsoft is offering some attire that’s uglier than a mid-90s laptop.

The PC giant has rolled out its jumper collection for this year’s holiday season, including a classic MS Paint design, a Windows 95 version and, in our opinion, the piece de resistance, the Windows XP Ugly Sweater.

Unfortunately, as soon as they went on sale on the Xbox Gear shop in the US, the $69.99 sweaters are now sold out. Who’d have thought there’d be such a demand?

Thankfully, it’s all for a good cause, with a portion of each jumper sale going to Girls Who Code – a non-profit dedicated to closing the gender gap in tech. Hopefully, Microsoft will replenish the supplies soon enough so it can raise a few more quid for a great cause. Interested parties can sign up to be notified if and when stocks are replenished.

As well as wrapping some gifts, Microsoft is fulling our banter stocking too, with top notch japes like: “This Windows XP Soft-wear enables: Easy-on installation. User-friendly interface. Great networking performance. Safe and secure architecture.” Classic.

It’s also supplying some suitably ugly backgrounds for Skype and Teams calls, while sporting your jumper over the festive season, and it comes in a box that says “Windows XP Pro-ho-ho-fessional. Marvellous.

