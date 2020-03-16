Microsoft’s big reveal – The Xbox Series X specs list just landed in full

Microsoft has been drip-feeding information regarding its next generation console, the Xbox Series X, for a while now. Today, the dam burst and that drip turned into a flood, with this pretty conclusive specs announcement.

The latest update confirms many of the details gamers have been eagerly awaiting. Microsoft said, in a post on Xbox Wire: “When it is released this holiday season, Xbox Series X will set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, all while allowing you to bring your gaming legacy forward with you and play thousands of games from four generations.”

With no further ado, take a look below at the full list of Xbox Series X specs below…

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size 360.45 mm2

Process 7nm Enhanced

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

We already heard some parts of this in an earlier announcement, namely the much-discussed 12 teraflops that the console will carry. However the previous announcement, which mainly revolved around that promise of plentiful teraflops, seemed more theoretical than practical. This time around, there’s more information on what the console will realistically be able to achieve for gamers.

The ‘performance target’ noted after the specs is an interesting one. Microsoft are aiming to achieve 4K resolution with a consistent frame-rate of 60 FPS, which could go as high as 120 FPS. On top of all the new ray-tracing tech going into the Series X, that’s going to look good.

However, while it will look great, this isn’t necessarily the huge leap in visual fidelity that gamers saw between the previous console generations. Instead, it’s other aspects of the new tech that will impressive players.

The 8 cores, 12 teraflops and masses of memory and storage will allow gamers to load up bigger open world games, for example, and to do so seamlessly, without loading screens.

Andrew Goossen told Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry: “12 TFLOPs was our goal from the very beginning. We wanted a minimum doubling of performance over Xbox One X to support our 4K60 and 120 targets. And we wanted that doubling to apply uniformly to all games.”

We can’t wait to fire up an Xbox Series X and see how those teraflops perform. Watch this space for more updates.

