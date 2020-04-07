Microsoft’s 2020 internship programme is now reliant on Microsoft Teams

Microsoft’s internship programme will go on despite the ongoing pandemic − the tech giant has invited 4000 interns to join its class of 2020… virtually.

Yes, this year’s summer internship programme will take place online. The programme, has been going for more than three decades now, drew in more than 4000 students for this year, many of whom had planned to attend Microsoft’s campuses this summer.

Related: How to use Microsoft Teams

The class will instead go ahead online.

“While we’re incredibly disappointed that we won’t be with them on our campuses, we’re committed to creating a meaningful and fun virtual internship experience for each one of them, and remain eager to absorb their energy and learn from them as we always do”, said executive VP and chief people officer, Kathleen Hogan.

Luckily for the incoming students, Microsoft is no stranger to remote working. The company plans to take advantage of its own work from home tools, such as cloud-based platform Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams.

The company plans to host remote events with the aim being to build connections, foster learning and empower interns to achieve their goals and discover their passions throughout the programme.

These virtual events will also give interns the opportunity to engage with senior leaders across the company and do anything from taking part in volunteer projects and sharing TED-style talks to creating their own musicals.

The company is also offering students the option to defer their internship until next year if they are unable to take part in the virtual internship.

Related: Top tech hacks to stay healthy and sane when working from home

“While this experience is not what anyone expected, we’re embracing this opportunity together with our interns to learn from one another and grow”, said Hogan.

“After all, the power of a growth mindset is that every obstacle is an opportunity to succeed. Adversity often creates some of the biggest leaps in innovation, and I predict that this year’s intern class will not only help us shape our virtual experience, they will have a lasting influence on our program for years to come”.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …