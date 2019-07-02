Windows 10 Your Phone app opens floodgates to Android notifications

Microsoft has updated the Your Phone application for the Windows 10 desktop software, finally allowing Android users see their texts and social media alerts without picking up their handset.

The update means those using Google-powered smartphones can finally see their notifications mirrored on their PC. Helpfully (depending on your perspective) all notifications that come into your phone will sit in a dedicated section of the Your Phone app. They will include Twitter, Facebook Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp and all of the usual suspects.

Those notifications will also appear in the bottom right corner of the display, as if they were coming directly from Windows 10.

Users can also dismiss notifications from their phone or their computer and see the action mirrored on the other device. The feature lands after a period of testing with Windows Insiders and will require users to have at least the Windows 10 April 2018 update installed upon their PCs.

Related: Best Windows 10 desktop PCs

They’ll also need v1.19052.657.0 of the Your Phone app, as well as Android 7.0 or up. Microsoft says the rollout is currently at about 50%, with availability set to be be complete by the end of the week.

Among the app’s other skills is the ability to drag and drop photos from a phone to a PC for some more detailed editing, or to add into a Powerpoint presentation.

Here’s how Microsoft describes the app: “You love your phone. So does your computer.​ No need to dig for your phone to text. And you can finally stop emailing yourself photos. With the Your Phone app you get instant access to your phone’s photos, texts, and more on your computer. Snap a pic on your Android, see it on your computer. With Your Phone app, get instant access to your Android phone’s photos, right on your computer. Finally, you can stop emailing yourself photos. Need to add a photo to your presentation? Want to spruce up that selfie? Just drag and drop. Text from your computer. It’s just easier. Text your friends, group message, and type with a keyboard—Your Phone app allows you to view and send Android text messages from your computer.”

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget