Microsoft xCloud preview is live – here’s how to get an invite

The era of Xbox cloud streaming is getting underway, as Microsoft began sending invites for the public preview of the xCloud service.

In a tweet on Monday, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said invites are now hitting the inboxes of the first wave of gamers who’d signed up for the beta, with the process continuing over the next few weeks.

The lucky few gamers selected by Microsoft will be able to play Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians and Sea of Thieves, with more games being added to the preview over time.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox 2

Right now, the preview is only available to test drive on Android devices, with no availability for iOS users as yet. That’s despite Apple opening up compatibility for the Xbox Wireless Controller in iOS 13 and even selling it on the Apple Store.

Registration is still open for the xCloud preview, provided you can meet the following requirements:

Compatible mobile device with Android 6.0/Bluetooth 4.0 or higher

Xbox One Wireless Controller with Bluetooth

10MB/s download speed minimum

Xbox Game Streaming App (Preview)

However, if you’re signing-up today, don’t expect an email from Microsoft in the near future. Last month, the company warned it as only adding a “small section” of users, and large numbers of eager gamers would have signed up already.

Once xCloud is released as a completed product, Microsoft wants the cloud-based platform to be available on most of the screens you have in your arsenal. We can expect Android and iOS apps for tablets and smartphones, as well access via PCs and consoles.

The platform is likely to go head-to-head with the Google Stadia platform, scheduled to launch before the end of the year. Sony is also likely to have an answer to xCloud, beyond its current PlayStation Now platform that offers access to older titles for a monthly fee.

Have you received an invite to xCloud yet? Share your experiences with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …