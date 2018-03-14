Microsoft’s awesome new Xbox avatars are tantalisingly close to release

Microsoft is almost ready to unleash the new, revamped Xbox avatars on gamers across the world, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Verge says Microsoft will roll out the avatars, which offer far greater customisation options and more inclusive body types, to all users during the month of April.

Originally planned to hit Windows 10 before the end of last year, the avatars will become available for Xbox Insider preview members this month.

Right now only Microsoft Xbox employees have access to the avatars, which were created within the Unity engine.

Launched way back at E3 last June, gamers will be able to choose from a massive range of new costumes, hairstyles and animations. There’s also going to be more granular control over facial hair and props like musical instruments.

Beyond that the avatars are more inclusive with gamers able to select transport like wheelchairs, skateboards unicorns and motorbikes. There’s also support for more curvier body types, pregnancy and amputees with robotic limbs.

Before we get too excited, in response to Wednesday’s report, Microsoft’s Mike Ybarra has potentially poured cold water on the situation by claiming no firm release date has been set.

Perhaps the avatars release isn’t so imminent after all, but lets hope the preview feedback is positive.

