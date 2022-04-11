Microsoft working on first Xbox Series X hardware update – report

Microsoft may be working on a new, smaller chipset for the Xbox Series X console, which could make the console more power efficient.

The first major hardware update for the Xbox Series X was tipped by YouTuber Brad Sims When asked by a viewer whether rumours of an improved chip for the consoles were true, he said: “I believe this is true” largely because Microsoft is always working on revisions.

He added: “I believe it is accurate that Microsoft is working on a smaller, more power-efficient chip. I’m very confident in that.”

Sims explained that the chip inside the console now is getting on for three years old, considering when the design was signed off on before release.

“You’ve got to remember, while the console has been out 18 months, the console Microsoft initially started building was signed off on probably 14, 12 months before it actually shipped,” he said.

“In the world of technology it’s a dated design. Are we going to see performance improvements? I do not believe so, but Microsoft is always working on cooler, more efficient chips because it lowers the cost of production.”

You can see the segment in the video (via Pure Xbox), timestamped below:

As Sims said, the chip is unlikely to see any performance enhancements, or any changes to the design of the console, the Xbox Series X is a hulking beast of a console, so it would be nice if Microsoft could find a way to make it a little smaller.

A more efficient chip could also help with users’ electricity bills, given the current energy bill crisis. It’d be nice for gamer’s to enjoy the best Xbox Series X games without worrying about the meter reading in the weeks to come.