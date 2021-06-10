Microsoft working on a Surface Duo 2 – report

The Surface Duo may not have taken the world by storm, but that hasn’t stopped Microsoft plotting a follow up, if Windows Central’s sources are to be believed.

The site claims that the Surface Duo 2, codenamed “Zeta” will be released in the second half of the year, most likely in September or October. Crucially, it will fix the somewhat dated internal specs that made the original Surface Duo feel somewhat overpriced when it belatedly launched in the UK in February.



The cited sources say that the Surface Duo 2 will ship with the “latest flagship SoC for 2021”, which the site sensibly assumes to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. That not only means that the Surface Duo 2 will have speeds matching the best Android phone around, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but that it’ll be capable of connecting to 5G networks too.

The report also claims that the Surface Duo 2 will feature NFC this time around, enabling wireless payments, as well as “an external camera system with a bump for better photography”. The screens will be slightly larger, probably thanks to the thinner bezels, which will lead to a “more streamlined fit and finish.”

Don’t get too excited if you weren’t enamoured with the original Surface Duo’s style. The report states that changes in shape and size are “mostly unnoticeable unless you have a Duo 1 to compare side by side.”

We’ve reached out to Microsoft to ask about the report, and will update this piece when we hear back from the company.