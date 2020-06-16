Microsoft is planning to upstage Samsung by launching the Surface Duo dual-screen Android smartphone, according to new reports.

Windows Central reporter Zac Bowden’s sources say Microsoft wants to ensure the Surface Duo is out in the wild before Samsung launches the Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil the next-gen foldable at an Unpacked event potentially happening on August 5. That would mean Microsoft has about six weeks to reveal the handset. Bowden says it should start shipping in under two months.

Should everything go to plan, foldable fans will likely have a straight choice between the two devices by the end of the summer. While the Galaxy Fold 2 and Surface Duo are different interpretations of the foldable form factor, Microsoft will be hoping to prise some potential customers Samsung.

However, Samsung might have the edge in terms of the spec sheet, with the Surface Duo looking decidedly mid-range if a report from the same source proves accurate.

Related: Best phone 2020

The forthcoming take on the foldable phone form factor will arrive running 2019’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, accompanied by 6GB RAM, Windows Central‘s sources say.

Most of 2020’s high-end Android phones are already running on the Snapdragon 865 processors. By the time the Surface Duo makes it to market, it won’t be long before it’s up against handsets running the as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 875 SoC, which is likely to power the Samsung Galaxy S30 range.

According to the report, the underwhelming nature of the potential spec sheet doesn’t stop there. The battery on board could have a relatively small capacity of 3,460mAh. With a pair of 5.6-inch displays it’s likely longevity will be an initial concern when the Surface Duo drops.

Are you intrigued by Microsoft’s return to the smartphone arena? Or are foldable phones not grabbing you? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …