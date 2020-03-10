Microsoft to reveal more Xbox Series X details next week

Microsoft is planning to reveal more details about the Xbox Series X during a series of live stream events next week, which seems to be in lieu of the postponed Game Developers Conference event.

The event is called Game Stack Live and will take place on March 17-18, starting at 1pm EDT (5pm UK time, currently). The plan is to bring devs up to speed on “the latest in game development technologies.”

Day two of the event appears to be the most interesting, with one steam entitled the “Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming.”

While the stream is likely to be geared towards developers, there’s bound to be loads of information of interest to gamers too, including some new information about the Xbox Series X console, due out towards the end of 2020.

In a website dedicated to the event, Microsoft says: “While GDC was postponed, your game development goes on. Learn about the latest in game development technologies from Microsoft as we livestream all the experiences we planned to share at the Game Developers Conference.”

The streams will be aired on Microsoft’s own Mixer streaming platform, rather than YouTube or Twitch.

Microsoft has revealed some of the specs for the next-gen machine, which will take on the PS5 in 2021 and beyond. The Xbox console, dubbed Project Scarlett, has been confirmed for release during Holiday 2020, which means just before Christmas.

Microsoft has only confirmed Halo: Infinite for the system, which will also be available on the Xbox One. Microsoft has said it’ll be a while before there are truly exclusive titles for the next-gen system as it attempts to ensure gamers aren’t left behind.

The tech calendar is in disarray this year, due to the threat of coronavirus, which means we’re seeing plenty of unscheduled events, like Game Stack Live, pop up. We’ll be tuning in and bringing you all the news.

