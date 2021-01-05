Microsoft to fix Xbox Series X controller disconnect issues with new update

Microsoft has pledged to fix an issue with the new Xbox Wireless Controllers for the Series X consoles causing random disconnects during gameplay.

In a statement, Microsoft says a future update will resolve the issue, which has caused somewhat of a stir on social media and support forums in recent weeks.

There appears to be little rhyme or reason to the disconnects, which renders the controller useless until there’s an automatic or manual reconnection. Some gamers on Reddit say the only way to resolve the issue is to hard reset the console. Strangely, some users have reported experiencing the issue while playing specific games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

A thread on the Microsoft support forums, dating back to the console’s mid-November release, has 1,700 co-signees, so it’s clear the issue isn’t hyper-limited to just a few users with faulty controllers. Many of the affected gamers have turned back to their Xbox One controller in order to enjoy their favourite new games.

Microsoft’s statement (via The Verge) says: “At Microsoft, we put all of our products through rigorous quality assurance testing and are committed to providing customers with an unparalleled gaming experience. We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update. For the best experience, we encourage customers to update to the latest controller firmware by following the steps posted here or visiting https://support.xbox.com for assistance.”

Of course, the issue won’t be too widespread given Microsoft has shipped millions of consoles since the Series S and Series X machines launched, but there’s enough to make it an issue.

Have you experienced any issues with your Xbox controller since purchasing the Series X or Series S console? Share your experiences @trustedreviews on Twitter.