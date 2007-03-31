Microsoft Tests Powerful New Mobile Browser

If you've seen the one in WM5/6 then you know SOMETHING had to be done...

If you have a Windows Mobile smart phone then you’ll probably agree that it’s not a bad OS, a little unstable and laggy – but on the whole pretty decent. Apart from the god awful web browser…



Thankfully the aberration otherwise known as IEM (Internet Explorer Mobile) looks set to be cast aside after Microsoft unveiled the first public beta offering of an exciting Live project codenamed ‘Deepfish’.



Deepfish is a new kind of mobile web browser which Microsoft is developing to catch up (and hopefully overtake) the impressive version of Safari seen in Apple’s iPhone. It ditches the traditional approach of re-rendering web pages to instead load a thumbnail of the complete page in its original formatting. This page can then be zoomed into, scrolled around and the links clicked.



In one single swoop this should give users or more realistic surfing experience and eliminate the need for websites to splash out on making expensive mobile editions (”just in time” *wink*).



Unfortunately the public demo of Deepfish (which Microsoft claims is too early even to dub a beta) had extremely limited places and they were all snapped up within seconds of the site going live. If it is any consolation, the first edition has no support for tabs, cookies or javascript yet and a registration process has already been launched to notify interested users of future availability.



So while it was with utter consternation that I watched Windows Mobile 6 launch without a complete IEM overhaul, thankfully WM5 and WM6 users now look to be getting something rather special…



