Microsoft teases ‘more to come’ ahead of Surface Laptop 4 launch

Chris Smith |

Microsoft is teasing the launch of new Surface products, amid rumours 2021 upgrades could be announced as soon as this month.

In a video teaser posted to Twitter on Monday, the Microsoft Surface team advises fans to “stay tuned” because there’s “more to come”.

The 90-second clip recaps some recent highlights from the range, including the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Duo phone.

Recent speculation has suggested the Surface Laptop 4 will arrive as soon as April 27, which is little more than two weeks from now. Microsoft is yet to announce an event for a launch, but if that release date is accurate, we’d expect to hear from the company any time now.

The Surface Laptop 4 is expected to include the 11th generation Intel Core processors (aka Tiger Lake) as well as the AMD Ryzen 4000 clips, for those who prefer an ARM-based architecture. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if that version will get the Ryzen 5000 mobile processor, which is a shame.

The range, which is Microsoft’s answer to the MacBook Air, now has to keep up with the well-reviewed M1 processor. It’ll be interesting to see how the Surface Laptop 4 stacks up to the new M1 MacBook Air.

We assume Microsoft will offer both the 13.3-inch and 15-inch models once again, with little to no aesthetic changes. We’re expecting Microsoft to stick with the Surface Laptop 3’s 2256 x 1504 display resolution (2496 x 1664 for 15-inch model) too.

Should Microsoft launch the Surface Laptop 4 on April 27, it’s likely we’ll see the arrival of other Surface hardware also. There’s been speculation about a modest update to the Surface Headphones 2, perhaps dubbed the Surface Headphones 2+. We’e also seen reports suggesting a new Classroom Pen could launch for consumer customers.

The Surface Laptop 3 wasn’t a giant upgrade on the Surface Laptop 2, so it’ll be interesting whether the processor boost is enough to catch the eye of those seeking the best laptops in 2021.

