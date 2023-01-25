Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Xbox Live and more down

Microsoft appears to be experiencing a major outage of its online services, with the likes of Teams, Outlook, Xbox Live, and more all down for many.

The service monitoring website Downdetector shows a spike of thousands of reported issues from around 7am this morning right across Microsoft’s suite of online services. These also include the company’s cloud computing platform Azure, its online storage service OneDrive, the Microsoft Store, and its document management system SharePoint.

At the time of writing, there had been 4,669 complaints about Microsoft Outlook being down and 3,748 about Microsoft 365, according to Downdetector UK.

This appears to be a global issue, with users across the UK as well as in the likes of India, Japan, Ethiopia, Australia, and UAE all reporting the inability to send messages in Outlook and join calls in Teams.

Microsoft’s has issued a couple of tweets on the widespread issue via the official Microsoft 365 account:

The company claims that it has “identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps.”

We’ll update this story as we hear more.