 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Xbox Live and more down

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Microsoft appears to be experiencing a major outage of its online services, with the likes of Teams, Outlook, Xbox Live, and more all down for many.

The service monitoring website Downdetector shows a spike of thousands of reported issues from around 7am this morning right across Microsoft’s suite of online services. These also include the company’s cloud computing platform Azure, its online storage service OneDrive, the Microsoft Store, and its document management system SharePoint.

At the time of writing, there had been 4,669 complaints about Microsoft Outlook being down and 3,748 about Microsoft 365, according to Downdetector UK.

This appears to be a global issue, with users across the UK as well as in the likes of India, Japan, Ethiopia, Australia, and UAE all reporting the inability to send messages in Outlook and join calls in Teams.

Microsoft’s has issued a couple of tweets on the widespread issue via the official Microsoft 365 account:

The company claims that it has “identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps.”

We’ll update this story as we hear more.

You might like…

Best laptop 2023: The top rated laptops available right now

Best laptop 2023: The top rated laptops available right now

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Review

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Review

Ryan Jones 6 months ago
Microsoft is launching its Xbox TV app so you can play without a console

Microsoft is launching its Xbox TV app so you can play without a console

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.