Microsoft Teams now supports CarPlay, so you can be pestered while driving

Microsoft Teams has received a major update, but some new features will be more welcome than others.

The new version of the app, which overhauls the calling features, sees the company add support for CarPlay, which is Apple’s iPhone-based in-car infotainment system. Drivers will now be able to initiate Teams calls via Siri and also receive them during their morning or evening commute.

While features like this often increase the risk of co-workers over-imposing on each other when off the clock, it could be useful for others. If you want to take the daily voice call meeting in the car while dropping the kids off at school, for example, now you can.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Microsoft said: “Placing and receiving calls in the car will soon be easier than ever, thanks to CarPlay support for Teams Calling. With CarPlay, you can use your vehicle’s built-in controls to operate Teams, including using Siri to place and answer calls.”

Elsewhere in the update, Microsoft is adding a new dedicated calling interface that shows calling history, contacts and voicemail in one spot. It also includes the ability to merge calls.

Microsoft is also planning an early 2021 update that makes it possible to transfer calls between the desktop and mobile apps, which could be handy if you’re planning to exit the office prior to completing a call.

There’ll also be new options to record meetings, with files saved to SharePoint or OneDrive, which will boost the ability to share content. Microsoft is also adding a low data mode for mobile users, which will cap the amount of data that can be splurged on a single call, while there’ll also be better spam call identification moving forward, meaning you can feel a little more confident answering a call from an unknown source.

