 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft Teams bug breaks emergency calling on Android – how to fix it

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

For some people, using the unloved Microsoft Teams app is a minor and irksome inconvenience during the workday, but for some unfortunate Android users it could be a matter of life and death.

Google has confirmed that a Microsoft Teams bug has preventing users from calling 911 on their Android devices. The issue was initially raised by a Pixel 3 user on Reddit who noticed the problem when he attempted to call an ambulance for his unwell grandmother.

“My phone got stuck immediately after one ring and I was unable to do anything other than click through apps with an emergency phone call running in the background,” wrote u/KitchenPicture5849. “This is all while the phone informed me that it had sent my location to emergency services. Sadly I couldn’t tell the person on the other end what apartment I was in, or what the actual emergency was as I was unable to speak to a human.”

In a reply to the post, Google revealed that an “unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system” was responsible for the issue and advised people that the search for a fix is underway. It doesn’t appear as if the problem affects the emergency numbers beyond the United States.

You might like…

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: All the big changes

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: All the big changes

Alastair Stevenson 2 months ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 6 months ago
Which phones are getting Android 12?

Which phones are getting Android 12?

Hannah Davies 7 months ago

Google is advising that the issue only occurs when the user is not logged in to the Teams account, but “out of an abundance of of caution” to take a range of steps in order to avoid the problem. The company says “both Google and Microsoft are heavily prioritising the issue”.

“If you have the Microsoft Teams app downloaded, but are not signed in, uninstall and reinstall the app,” Google writes (via The Verge). “While this will address the problem in the interim, a Microsoft Teams app update is still required to fully resolve the issue.”

Have you experienced a similar issue with your Pixel phone? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.