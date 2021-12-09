Microsoft Teams bug breaks emergency calling on Android – how to fix it

For some people, using the unloved Microsoft Teams app is a minor and irksome inconvenience during the workday, but for some unfortunate Android users it could be a matter of life and death.

Google has confirmed that a Microsoft Teams bug has preventing users from calling 911 on their Android devices. The issue was initially raised by a Pixel 3 user on Reddit who noticed the problem when he attempted to call an ambulance for his unwell grandmother.

“My phone got stuck immediately after one ring and I was unable to do anything other than click through apps with an emergency phone call running in the background,” wrote u/KitchenPicture5849. “This is all while the phone informed me that it had sent my location to emergency services. Sadly I couldn’t tell the person on the other end what apartment I was in, or what the actual emergency was as I was unable to speak to a human.”

In a reply to the post, Google revealed that an “unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system” was responsible for the issue and advised people that the search for a fix is underway. It doesn’t appear as if the problem affects the emergency numbers beyond the United States.

Google is advising that the issue only occurs when the user is not logged in to the Teams account, but “out of an abundance of of caution” to take a range of steps in order to avoid the problem. The company says “both Google and Microsoft are heavily prioritising the issue”.

“If you have the Microsoft Teams app downloaded, but are not signed in, uninstall and reinstall the app,” Google writes (via The Verge). “While this will address the problem in the interim, a Microsoft Teams app update is still required to fully resolve the issue.”

Have you experienced a similar issue with your Pixel phone? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.