Rumours suggest Microsoft will launch a new 12.5-inch laptop, codenamed ‘Surface Sparti’, this October. We’ve compiled all the latest news, rumours and everything you need to know.

The Sparti will essentially be a smaller version of the current Surface Laptop 3 series, but priced between the current Surface Go 2 and Surface Pro 7 – reports claim this figure could be anywhere between $500 and $600. Despite having such an affordable price, the Sparti is still said to have decent specs, with Zac Bowden of Windows Central claiming the new laptop could feature:

12.5-inch display

10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage

Such a device makes a lot of sense right now, with Apple supposedly also launching its own 12-inch laptop (MacBook Arm) before the end of the year.

Microsoft Surface Sparti release date – When will it launch?

The Surface Sparti will likely be announced on either 30 September or 1 October during Microsoft’s official Surface Event.

The date for the Surface Event is to be confirmed by Microsoft, but reliable leaker WalkingCat suggests it will take place on either 30 September or 1 October, depending on time zones.

Microsoft typically releases any showcased products a few weeks after the event, so it’s safe to assume you’ll be able to buy the Surface Sparti some time in October.

Surface Sparti price – How much will it cost?

The Surface Sparti will likely cost somewhere between $500 and $600 according to Windows Central. There’s no mention of an estimated UK price just yet.

Such a figure would see the Sparti price sandwiched between the Surface Go 2 and the Surface Pro 7. Microsoft expert, Zac Bowden, even suggested the Sparti would essentially be a “ “Surface Laptop Go”, proving to be the budget option of laptop range.

Surface Sparti specs – How powerful will it be?

With such an affordable price, you may be concerned that the Surface Sparti will be lacking in the performance department. That doesn’t seem to be the case however, with the 12.5-inch laptop rumoured (via Windows Central) to be packing a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Of course, with just 4GB of RAM, this will be an entry-level performance and therefore not aimed at content creators and gamers. But for those who just want a laptop for browsing the web, streaming movies and using apps such as Spotify, the Sparti could be ideal.

Surface Sparti Surface Laptop 3 (13-inch) Display 12.5 inch 13.5 inch Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7 RAM 4GB 8GB / 16GB Storage 64GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

The only rumoured spec that’s cause for concern is the 64GB storage. Laptops usually see at least 256GB or 512GB storage capacities, so the Sparti looks very stingy by comparison.

That said, with numerous Cloud services (such as Microsoft’s OneDrive) now allowing you to store the likes of word documents and photos on external servers, being limited to 64GB isn’t a major issue. Microsoft will also likely offer larger storage capacities for slightly higher prices.

Surface Sparti design – How will it look?

We don’t know a great deal about the Surface Sparti’s design other than its 12.5-inch clamshell design. Windows Central suggests it will have a slightly smaller footprint than the current 13-inch Surface Laptop 3, with no compromises on build quality.

We’re hoping Microsoft will slim down the bezel for an edge-to-edge screen, akin to the Dell XPS 13 2020. However, it’s very likely Microsoft will stick to the tried-and-tested Surface template of the current Surface Laptop range instead.

