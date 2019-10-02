Microsoft has unveiled a new Surface Pro X 2-in-1 to take on the iPad Pro, loading it with a wealth of never before seen hardware. Here’s everything you need to know about the shiny new Microsoft Surface Pro X.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and we’re update it with information as it becomes available.

The Surface Pro X was unveiled alongside the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Neo and Surface Earbuds at an event in New York today by Microsoft chief product office Panos Panay. The company hasn’t disclosed it’s full specs list price or release date yet.

Surface Pro X at a glance

Here’s a quick guide to what Microsoft has confirmed. The Surface Pro X will have:

USB C connectivity

Fast Charge support

LTE Advanced connectivity

A custom Microsoft SQ1, ARM architecture CPU based off Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon DNA”

A new Surface Slim pen that can be docked and recharged in the Surface Pro X’s Type Cover

A 2 TFLOP “ redesigned GPU that offers 3x more performance per watt than the Surface Pro 6”.

A 13-inch, 2880 x 1920 resolution edge-to-edge PixelSense display

A removable hard drive

It measures in at 5.3mm thick and weighs 68lbs

Microsoft claims it is the first Windows PC ever to have a dedicated AI engine.

Related: Best laptop 2019

Surface Pro X Release date – When is the Surface Pro X out?

The Surface Pro X will be available from November 5th. It is available for pre-order now.

Surface Pro X Price – How much will the Surface Pro X cost?

Microsoft hasn’t revealed the Surface Pro X’s UK price. It is available for pre-order now in the US with pricing starting at $999.

Does the Surface Pro X come with a Type Cover and S Pen?

Microsoft has confirmed the Surface Pro X will come not with a Type Cover and S Slim Pen included. Both add-ons will be sold separately.

Related: Best tablet 2019

Surface Pro X Specs – How powerful is the Surface Pro X?

Microsoft hasn’t revealed key details about the Surface Pro X, including RAM, storage options and battery size. The company made a big song and dance about the Surface Pro X’s custom Microsoft SQ1 CPU. The chipset is based of “Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU’s DNA” and users ARM architecture. Microsoft’s Panay claims it is significantly more powerful than traditional Qualcomm chips.

“Normally on ARM you have a 2 watt range […] on the SQ1 we worked with Qualcomm to redesign everything […] we pushed the boundary, starting at a 7 watt chipset,” he said.

The chipset also comes with custom 2 TFLOP graphics Panay claims will offer users “3x more performance per watt than the Surface Pro 6”.

Microsoft hasn’t revealed the new CPU’s clock speeds or its TDP. Instead it showed a tech demo of an artist running Adobe Fresco and painting into it to prove its potential for creatives.

The company has loaded the Surface Pro X with a new Surface Slim Pen to further boost the device’s appeal to creatives. The new pen’s pressure sensitivity and battery life were not revealed. The key selling point is that unlike past S Pens it can be docked and charged in the Surface Pro X’s new Type Cover attachable keyboard.

Outside of this the device will feature LTE Plus – not 5G – connectivity and a laptop sized 13-inch, 2880 x 1920 resolution edge-to-edge PixelSense display. Like Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 the Surface Pro X will feature a detachable SSD, making it easier to manually upgrade or replace its storage.

The only other detail offered is that the device will run full fat Windows 10 – not the lighter Windows 10S – and “be the first ever Windows PC to have a dedicated AI engine”. Details about what specific functions the AI engine will perform were not fully detailed at the Surface Pro X launch.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…