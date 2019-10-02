Microsoft Surface Pro X: Everything you need to know about the new LTE iPad Pro rival

Microsoft has unveiled a new Surface Pro X 2-in-1 to take on the iPad Pro, loading it with a wealth of never before seen hardware. Here’s everything you need to know about the Microsoft Surface Pro X.

Editor's note: this story is breaking

The Surface Pro X was unveiled alongside the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Earbuds at a Microsoft event in New York today by Microsoft chief product office Panos Panay. The company hasn’t disclosed it’s full specs list price or release date yet.

Here’s a quick guide to what Microsoft has confirmed. The Surface Pro X will have:

USB C connectivity

Fast Charge support

LTE Advanced connectivity

A custom Microsoft SQ1, ARM architecture CPU based off Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon DNA”

A new Surface Slim pen that can be docked and recharged in the Surface Pro X’s Type Cover

A 2 TFLOP “ redesigned GPU that offers 3x more performance per watt than the Surface Pro 6”.

A 13-inch, 2880 x 1920 resolution edge-to-edge PixelSense display

A removable hard drive

It measures in at 5.3mm thick and weighs 68lbs

Microsoft claims it is the first Windows PC ever to have a dedicated AI engine.

Surface Pro X release date: When is the Surface Pro X out?

The Surface Pro X will be available from November 5th. It is available for pre-order now.

Surface Pro X price: How much will the Surface Pro X cost?

Microsoft hasn’t revealed the Surface Pro X’s UK price. It is available for pre-order now in the US with pricing starting at $999.

Surface Pro X specs: How powerful is the Surface Pro X?

Microsoft hasn’t revealed key details about the Surface Pro X its including RAM, storage options and battery size. The company made a big song and dance about the Surface Pro X’s custom Microsoft SQ1 CPU. The chipset is based of “Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU’s DNA” and users ARM architecture. Microsoft’s Panay claims it is significantly more powerful than traditional Qualcomm chips.

“Normally on ARM you have a 2 watt range […] on the SQ1 we worked with Qualcomm to redesign everything […] we pushed the boundary, starting at a 7 watt chipset,” he said.

The chipset also comes custom 2 TFLOP graphics Panay claims will offer users “3x more performance per watt than the Surface Pro 6”.

