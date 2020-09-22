Microsoft Surface Pro X 2 release date, price, specs and design

The Surface Pro X 2 is the hotly rumoured next Arm-convertible from Microsoft and it could launch as soon as October if recent reports are to be believed.

The successor to the Surface Pro X will feature a new Arm-based Microsoft SQ2 processor according to Zac Bowden at Windows Central.

Bowden also claims there won’t be any significant design alterations, other than a new Platinum option and new Type Cover colours.

We reviewed the original Surface Pro X and were disappointed by an underwhelming performance and significant compatibility issues with various apps since Windows 10 still doesn’t play nice with the Arm architecture. Bowden suggests Microsoft is working on a remedy for this via a ‘64-bit app-emulation’ but it’s unclear whether it will be ready for the Surface Pro X 2 launch.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2 release date – When will it launch?

The Surface Pro X 2 will likely be revealed on 30 September or 1 October.

Reliable tech leaker, WalkingCat, claimed on Twitter that a Surface Event will take place on either 30 September or 1 October, depending on the time zone.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2 price – How much will it cost?

The Surface Pro X 2 has no confirmed price, but it will likely see a similar starting price to its predecessor at £999.

The storage and RAM can also be upgraded for the Surface Pro X, taking the cost up to £1819. Similar configuration options will likely be offered for the new model.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2 specs – How powerful will it be?

The Surface Pro X 2 is reported (by Windows Central) to feature a new Microsoft SQ2 processor, which will likely be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen2.

Microsoft is also apparently working on x86 64-bit app-emulation, which could help solve the app compatibility issues that Arm-based devices face when running on Windows.

Not much else is known regarding the Surface Pro X 2 specs, with the 8/16GB RAM options likely remaining the same. We reckon the max storage of 512GB won’t be increased either, as 1TB feels excessive for a low-powered device such as this.

It’s also likely that battery life will improve, as ARM-based processors usually excel in this area. The original Surface Pro X saw an impressive 13-hours of stamina in our tests, but this can be improved even further if other Arm-based laptops are anything to go by. The Samsung Galaxy Book S was just shy of hitting 15 hours in the same test.

Micrsot Surface Pro X 2 design – How will it look?

Zac Bowden of Windows Central suggests the Surface Pro X 2 “won’t feature any significant design changes”, with the major upgrades all coming to the internals instead.

This makes a lot of sense since Microsoft rarely makes major alterations to the designs of its Surface products between generations. Plus, the first Surface Pro X only launched in 2019, and already featured a pretty forward-thinking design.

They will apparently be a new Platinum colour option though, which is great news for those uninterested in the black model. There will also be a larger range of colours for the Type Cover, as Microsoft hopes to give the Surface Pro X 2 broader appeal.

