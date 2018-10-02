Microsoft Surface Pro 6 announced in matte black and platinum

Microsoft has, as expected, announced the Surface Pro 6 hybrid at an event in New York City on October 2.

The new touchscreen laptop/tablet is a staggering 67% faster than the 2017 model, thanks largely to the presence of the latest 8th-generation Intel CPUs. While Microsoft hasn’t specifically named the processors the Surface Pro 6 is using, it’s likely that they’re the higher-end Whiskey Lake CPUs – which means we could see the i5-8265U or i7-8565U options available.

These latest CPUs from Intel promise a number of key features including gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and better power management as well as a general improvement in performance.

Whatever processors sit under the hood, Microsoft says this is the first time a quad-core CPU has been deployed in a tablet-like device, which it achieved by optimising the thermal system. Those powerful processors will be supported by up to 16GB of RAM and a SSD that maxes out of 1TB. The device retains its 1.7lb weight and promises an impressive 13.5-hours of battery life.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 – Design

In a significant, but still largely interactive update, Microsoft has confirmed the device will keep its 12.3-inch display, with a 267ppi pixel density.

However, Microsoft seems most pleased with the new matte black finish, which will also be joined by a new platinum shade. The new Type Cover colours are the usual black, grey, red and blue.

As rumoured, there’s no USB-C port, but the 3.5mm jack has remained on board. Microsoft is also touting an 8-megapixel rear-facing autofocus camera on the Surface Pro 6, a backlit keyboard and support for Windows Hello.

Not all specs have been revealed yet, neither have full details on pricing and availability in the UK. In the US, the Surface Pro 6 will start at $899 (around £695) for the Core i5 version of the device.

Elsewhere at the Surface event, Microsoft revealed the Windows 10 October Update is now rolling out, while the Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 are also out in the wild.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 – Specifications

Microsoft has yet to release full spec sheets for the Surface Pro 6. Aside from the exact Intel CPUs, we don’t know which type of RAM is being used here, or how big the battery is, but here’s what we know so far:

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm Weight 775g (i5) / 792g (i7) Processor Intel Core 8th Gen i5 / i7 Memory 8GB / 16GB RAM Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Display 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824 (267 ppi): 3:2 aspect ratio PixelSense with 10 point multi-touch Connectivity Wi-Fi ac ( IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac ), Bluetooth 4.1 Ports USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover port , 3.5 mm headphone jack, microSDXC card reader Cameras and mics 5.0-megapixel front camera with 1080p Skype HD video, Windows Hello, 8.0-megapixel rear camera with 1080p full HD video and autofocus, dual microphones, 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Note that the weights listed above don’t take into account the Type Cover keyboard docks which, as usual, is being sold separately. If the Surface Go is any measure of what to expect, this could mean an extra £100 added on to the RRP.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 – Price

Microsoft’s pre-order page for the Surface Pro 6 is live now. According to this, you can only pick up a 128GB + 8GB version (i.e. the cheapest option) in platinum and in a number of cases, that fetching matte black finish will see you paying a little more than the metallic equivalent.

Note though that Microsoft has not confirmed prices separately, so the following information is subject to change:

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 configuration Official US price UK converted price Platinum, 8GB, Intel Core i5, 128GB $899.00 £692 Platinum/Black, 16GB, Intel Core i5, 256GB $1,199.00 £923 Platinum/Black, 8GB, Intel Core i7, 256GB $1,499.00 £1155 Platinum/Black, 16GB, Intel Core i7, 512GB $1,899.00 £1462 Platinum, 16GB, Intel Core i7, 1TB $2,299.00 £1770

Also note that the UK prices we’ve listed here are conversions correct at the time of writing and don’t account for things like VAT and inflation.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 – Release date

Microsoft has said that the Surface Pro 6 goes on sale on October 16th.

Will you be grabbing the new Surface Pro 6? Are you waiting for a more substantial redesign?