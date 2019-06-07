Get a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with £250 off using this eBay code

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is one of the best convertible 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrids we saw last year, with the model we picked up scoring an impressive 4/5 after testing, and this deal sees you able to pick up a 256GB Intel Core i5 model with £250 off.

Our biggest complaint is that, as good as the Surface Pro 6 is, it is a little pricey, and in order to get the most out of it, you really need to splash out for the TypeCover keyboard dock, which, in the majority of cases, is sold separately.

Luckily, this AO deal via eBay addresses this in two ways. First of all, the discounted price of £949 (down from the RRP of £1149) falls by a further £50 if you use the code PAPA10 during sign-up, for a total saving of £250.

The TypeCover – an essential purchase if you’re planning on using the Surface Pro 6 as a laptop – typically costs around £125, and while this official Microsoft dock wasn’t available to pick up from eBay for less at the time of writing, you can grab one from the Microsoft store. Thanks to the saving you’ll have made from this deal, you’ll be able to get a new Surface Pro 6, and not be out of pocket.

Alternatively, if you’re interested in picking up a Surface Pro 6 mainly because you want to use it as a tablet, then this is a great deal in its own right.

If storage is less of a dealbreaker for you, then you can also pick up a cheaper 128GB version of the Surface Pro 6 from AO via eBay now.

This costs £789 – down from £823 – and with the same PAPA10 discount applied, the price falls further to £739. This represents a total saving of £84, which is maybe not enough to cover the cost of a TypeCover dock, but if you’re less bothered about using your Surface Pro 6 for work, the this shouldn’t be a big issue.

