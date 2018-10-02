Microsoft Surface Pro 6 announced in matte black and platinum

Microsoft has, as expected, announced the Surface Pro 6 hybrid at an event in New York City on October 2.

The new touchscreen laptop/tablet is a staggering 67% faster than the 2017 model, thanks largely to the presence of the 8th-generation ‘Whiskey Lake’ Intel Core i-series processors. That means we’ll see the i5-8265U or i7-8565U or more likely both options available.

Microsoft says this is the first time a quad-core CPU has been deployed in a tablet-like device, which it achieved by optimising the thermal system.

Those powerful processors will be supported by up to 16GB of RAM and a SSD that maxes out of 1TB. The device retains its 1.7lb weight and promises an impressive 13.5-hours of battery life.

In a significant, but still largely interactive update, Microsoft has confirmed the device will keep its 12.3-inch display, with a 267ppi pixel density.

However, Microsoft seems most pleased with the new matte black finish, which will also be joined by a new platinum shade. The new Type Cover colours are black, grey, red and blue.

As expected there’s no USB-C port, but the 3.5mm jack has remained on board. Microsoft is also touting an 8-megapixel rear-facing autofocus camera on the Surface Pro 6, a backlit keyboard and support for Windows Hello.

Not all specs have been revealed yet, neither have full details on pricing and availability. The Surface Pro 6 will start at $899 for the Core i5 version of the device. We’ll keep you posted on the rest of the details.

Elsewhere at the Surface event, Microsoft revealed the Windows 10 October Update is now rolling out, while the Surface Laptop 2 is also out in the wild.

