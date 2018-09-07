Microsoft announces Surface event – but don’t expect the Andromeda phone yet

Microsoft has invited the media to a press event on October 2, where it likely plans to announce new hardware, software and services. The company is asking for a “moment of your time” in New York City at 4pm local time, which is 9pm UK time.

Although it has been heavily rumoured in recent months, it appears unlikely the dual-screen folding Andromeda phone/tablet will be featured during the event. So we’d advise you not to get too excited about that.

Instead, it seems existing devices in the Surface line might get a refresh with the latest Intel Core processors. We could see new versions of the Surface Book, Surface Pro and Surface Laptop judging by recent whispers. We may also see a new Surface Studio, the all-in-one iMac rival that hasn’t had an update in a couple of years.

Microsoft is also likely to show off the final version of the next bi-annual Windows 10 update, which is due to to roll out to all users next month. The update will bring a new dark mode, a cloud-enabled clipboard, a snipping tool for taking partial screenshots and performance improvements for the Microsoft Edge web browser.

While the invite itself promises nothing, Microsoft held an event at the same time last year, when the Surface Book 2 was introduced, so its certainly prudent to expect new hardware this time around also.

The event takes place exactly a week after Google’s latest Pixel launch, which was finally confirmed for October 9 yesterday. It’ll also follow Apple’s fall announcement, which is less than a week away on September 12.

New iPhones, Pixels and Surface products to keep us going in the run up to Christmas? We wouldn’t have it any other way. Join us for extensive coverage of all three events.

What are you hoping for at Microsoft's October 2 gathering? Do you have your eye on a new piece of Surface hardware?