Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio now available in UK

Microsoft’s latest premium laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, is now available to order in the UK.

Microsoft launched its MacBook Pro M1 rival back in September, but it’s only been available to buy in North America to date. That’s now changed, with Microsoft UK’s online store offering the Surface Laptop Studio for pre-order.

The precise release date for the Surface Laptop Studio in the UK is set at February 22. Prices start from £1,449 for a model that packs in an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

This scales right up to a £2,879 model with an Intel Core i7, 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU, and a 2TB SSD. Microsoft will also throw in a Surface Slim Pen 2 for those who pre-order now.

Microsoft markets the Surface Laptop Studio as its most powerful mobile device yet. The most notable thing about it is a new hybrid design with a hinge mechanism that lets you slide the display forward over the attached keyboard, turning it into a tablet or an artist’s easel.

It’s fronted by a 14.4-inch 120Hz display, and packs in quad Dolby Atmos speakers and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It’s ready for those Zoom calls, too, with a 1080p face-tracking camera and new ‘Surface Mics’ that promise to reduce background noise during calls.

