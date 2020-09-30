Microsoft will launch the Surface Laptop Go this Thursday according to a new leak, and will act as a smaller and more affordable alternative to the Surface Laptop 3.

Previous rumours had suggested Microsoft was working on a new 12.5-inch Surface Laptop with the codename ‘Surface Sparti’. German publication WinFuture now reports that certain retailers are calling the device the ‘Surface Laptop Go’, while also dishing out the potential price and specs.

WinFuture suggests the Surface Laptop Go will cost a super-affordable €649, featuring Windows 10 Pro as the operating system. The publication also claims there will be an even cheaper model using Windows 10 in S Mode, which could potential retail at something around €599.

The German publication also offered a sneak peek at the rumoured specs, which includes:

12.45-inch screen

Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor

4GB / 8GB RAM

64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage

Fingerprint reader

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Such a device makes a lot of sense right now, with Apple supposedly also launching its own 12-inch laptop (MacBook Arm) before the end of the year.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go release date – When will it launch?

The Surface Laptop Go is rumoured to be officially announced on 1 October.

The date for the Surface Event is to be confirmed by Microsoft, but reliable leaker WalkingCat and German publication WinFuture have both sounded out the date.

Microsoft typically opens pre-orders for new products immediately after they’re announced, so it’s safe to assume you’ll be able to buy the Surface Laptop Go some time this month (October).

Surface Laptop Go price – How much will it cost?

The Surface Laptop Go will likely cost somewhere between $500 and $600 according to Windows Central. There’s no mention of an estimated UK price just yet.

WinFuture has backed up this rumour by claiming a Windows 10 in S Mode version of the Surface Laptop Go could see a starting price of €599, while a Windows 10 Pro version will cost €649. There also looks to be various configurations, with differing RAM and storage options, so expect a decent range of prices.

Such a price point would see the Laptop Go price sandwiched between the Surface Go 2 and the Surface Pro 7, making it the most affordable Surface device with a proper clamshell laptop design.

Surface Laptop Go specs – How powerful will it be?

With such an affordable price, you may be concerned that the Surface Laptop Go will be lacking in the performance department. That doesn’t seem to be the case however, with the 12.5-inch laptop rumoured (via Windows Central) to be packing a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Of course, with just 4GB of RAM in the cheapest model, this will be an entry-level performance and therefore not aimed at content creators and gamers. But for those who just want a laptop for browsing the web, streaming movies and using apps such as Spotify, the Surface Laptop Go could be ideal.

Surface Sparti Surface Laptop 3 (13-inch) Display 12.5 inch 13.5 inch Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7 RAM 4GB / 8GB 8GB / 16GB Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

The only rumoured spec that’s cause for concern is the 64GB storage. Laptops usually see at 256GB or 512GB storage capacities at the absolute minimum, so the Sparti looks very stingy by comparison.

That said, numerous Cloud services (such as Microsoft’s OneDrive) now allow you to store the likes of word documents and photos on external servers, so being limited to 64GB isn’t a major issue. Microsoft is also rumoured to be offering larger storage capacities at slightly higher price points.

Surface Laptop Go design – How will it look?

We don’t know a great deal about the Surface Laptop Go design other than its 12.5-inch clamshell form. Windows Central suggests it will have a slightly smaller footprint than the current 13-inch Surface Laptop 3, with no compromises on build quality.

We’re hoping Microsoft will slim down the bezel for an edge-to-edge screen, akin to the Dell XPS 13 2020. However, it’s very likely Microsoft will stick to the tried-and-tested Surface template of the current Surface Laptop range instead.

