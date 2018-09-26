Microsoft’s smaller and thinner Surface Hub 2 is coming out in Q2 2019

Microsoft has shared more details about the Surface Hub 2 interactive whiteboard, which will start shipping in the second quarter of 2019.

The 50.5-inch Surface Hub 2S is essentially a smaller, lighter and thinner version of the original Surface Hub, which comes in 84-inch and 55-inch models.

“With Surface Hub 2S customers will be able to deploy either an on-premise or hybrid environment and keep the software experiences that they have standardized on with the original Surface Hub,” wrote Robin Seiler, Microsoft’s general manager of hardware engineering, in a blog post.

“Businesses can also now continue to use Skype for Business on their Surface Hub 2S or deploy the latest version of Microsoft Teams.”

The 2S will arrive with a better than 4K resolution and, like its predecessor, you’ll be able to use it as a whiteboard, 4K video conferencing screen, collaboration tool, or as a display for presentations.

The screen will boast the standard ‘Surface’ aspect ratio of 3:2, which the company says will give users more space to collaborate on a single display.

There’s still no news on pricing though. As a reminder, the original Surface Hub costs $8,999 (55-inch) and $21,999 (84-inch).

In 2020, Microsoft will enable Surface Hub users to upgrade to the Surface Hub 2X.

“Looking forward to 2020, we will release updates to the Surface Hub family to enable customers to update to Surface Hub 2X,” the blog post continues.

“This includes the ability to tile, rotate, and enable multi user log in. This simple update is enabled by our design of removable processor cartridges, in an easily accessible hardware chassis on the back of the Surface Hub 2.

“This processor cartridge can be removed, upgraded and serviced over time. The cartridge is what will enable customers to make the switch to the Microsoft 365 powered Surface Hub 2X in 2020.”

