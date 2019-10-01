Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 – What we’d like to see from the rumoured over-ears

Microsoft launched its Surface Headphones to decent reviews late in 2018. The rumour is winding back up again ahead of Microsoft’s October event, with the suggestion that the Seattle-based company is looking to unveil a new version of its over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones.

If the rumours are true, the there’s certainly room for improvement on the original Surface Headphones, especially with competition in the form of Bose, B&O, B&W and Sony. If Microsoft wants to make a dent in the market these headphones, it’s got to put in a better showing.

Surface Headphones 2 design — What features will they have?

The original Surface Headphones were grey. Very, very grey.

In terms of opening impressions, a grey aesthetic doesn’t lend itself to ‘wow’ moments, but it does tie into Microsoft’s choice for its audio products so far. With the Surface Headphones 2, we’d hope Microsoft could be more adventurous in terms of colour. Even black would be better than grey.

The Surface Headphones were, at least, a robustly built pair of headphones and we’d expect the same level of build quality with a new effort in the headphone range. Plus, they were very comfortable to wear, so in these regards Microsoft got it spot on.

Otherwise, the Surface Headphones 2 could use more pizzazz, something to make them stand out but also create a sense of identity about the brand too as they’re rather drab and boring looking.

We’d expect the same features that the Surface Headphones had – so built-in Cortana integration that’s actually built-in and , noise-cancellation, touch panels etc. Battery life was only 15 hours which surely needs to be improved to compete with Sony and B&W which are around the 30 hour mark. An upgrade to aptX/Bluetooth 5 from Bluetooth 4.2 would help in the audio quality department too.

Related: Sony WH-1000XM3 review

Surface Headphones 2 price — How much will it cost?

The Surface Headphones sold for £330, but you can find for less than £300 online. That price puts in the same ballpark as the Sony’s WH-1000XM3, Bose QC 35 II and B&W PX.

That price has become the benchmark for premium noise-cancelling headphones, so unless Microsoft wanted to undercut their competitors, it’s probable that they’d stick, rather than twist, at this price.

We’d prefer them to be cheaper, if only as a bold statement against the established order that would pique people’s interest in the Surface Headphones 2.

Surface Headphones 2 release date — When is it coming out?

The Surface Headphones popped up in November of last year and with Microsoft’s event being held in October, if the Surface Headphones 2 were to be released in November 2019.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …