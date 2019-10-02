Where and when to watch the Microsoft Surface event this afternoon

The latest of Microsoft’s annual Surface launch events is set to take place this afternoon, and all of the action is being live streamed so you can tune in wherever you are. Read on for all the details.

Today’s #MicrosoftEvent − that’s the official Twitter hashtag − is taking place in New York City, and it’s scheduled to start at 10am local time, which is 3pm BST in the UK.

Since we’re expecting Microsoft to make loads of big announcements at this year’s show (Panos Panay loves a good natter too), we’d be surprised if the event didn’t go on for at least an hour and a half.

For those of you that are based in an office, good luck tuning in without getting caught!

You’ll be able to live stream the event on Twitter, and we’ll post a link to the video closer to the start time.

So what are we expecting to break cover this afternoon? Computing, of course, will be the main focus − but not the sole one. Thanks to a series of leaks, we’ve got a very decent idea of what will come out of the event.

Without further ado, these are the rumoured headline acts:

There is, of course, a chance that one or two of these won’t make an appearance today, but we’re fairly confident that the listed products are at least in the works.

The outright star of the show will likely be the keenly anticipated Surface Centaurus, a dual-screen device that Microsoft is believed to have been working on for the last couple of years.

According to recent reports, Microsoft is targeting a 2020 release date for the device, which will be a tablet/laptop hybrid with a pair of screens, rather the traditional physical keyboard.

