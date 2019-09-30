Surface Centaurus: Microsoft rumoured to reveal dual-screen laptop

Microsoft is expected to reveal an all-new dual-screen laptop/tablet hybrid, code-named Surface Centaurus, at the Surface Event this week.

This high-concept device has been rumoured for years, with Microsoft hinting on numerous occasions that it’s working on a new dual-screen 2-in-1 device. It’s widely expected Microsoft is ready to unveil the Suface Centaurus to the world, along with its price, release date and specs.

We’ve gathered up all the rumours for this exciting gadget, as well as all the other devices rumoured to be announced at the Surface Event. Scroll down for everything you need to know about Microsoft’s Surface Centaurus.

Microsoft Surface Centaurus – When will the Centaurus be announced?

Microsoft’s holding a Surface Event this week on 2 October, which is looking likely to be when the Surface Centaurus is finally revealed. The livestream will kick off at 10am Eastern Time, or 3pm BST if you’re planning on watching it in the UK. The Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Go 2 are all expected to feature too.

Microsoft Surface Centaurus release date – When is it coming out?

With Microsoft yet to even officially confirm the existence of the Surface Centaurus, there is of course no concrete release date just yet.

This hasn’t stopped the rumour mill though, with Forbes reporting that IHS Markit analysts suggest Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface will launch sometime in the first half of 2020. This means it’s unlikely we’ll see the Centaurus before Christmas.

Microsoft Surface Centaurus price – How much will the Centaurus cost?

It’s too early for any reliable information on price, with no leak or rumour indicating any figures just yet. It’s safe to assume it will be expensive though, and significantly more pricey than the current £979 entry-model Surface Laptop 2. We’re expecting models to range anywhere between £1000 and £2000.

Microsoft Surface Centaurus – What to expect?

Microsoft’s Surface Centaurus is widely expected to be a foldable dual-screen laptop/tablet hybrid – think of a super-sized version of the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone, but in tablet/laptop form.

An IHS Market analyst, as reported by Forbes, suggests the Centaurus will have two 9-inch screens featuring a 4:3 aspect ratio, as well as Intel’s new Lakefield hybrid processor, which uses a combination of a performance-focused undisclosed 10nm Sunny Cove CPU (sharing the same architecture of Ice Lake and Comet Lake chips) and multiple smaller and more power-efficient 10-nanometer Tremont Atom cores.

Don’t worry if the specs go over your head. The Lakefield hybrid processor essentially enables any devices (be it a 2-in-1 notebook or tablet) housing the chip will have an improved balance between battery life and performance power. The video below offers some useful information on Intel Lakefield.

Centaurus is also expected to run Windows Lite (aka Windows Core OS) which is a simplified version of Windows 10 optimised to run on more tablet and touchscreen-orientated devices opposed to traditional clamshell laptops. On the software note, it’s also reported the Centaurus will be able to run Android apps, which marks a major shift for Microsoft in a bid to make its portables more competitive with the likes of Chromebooks.

Finally, Surface Centaurus looks to potentially feature an optional 4G LTE or 5G modem, allowing you to hook up the internet without the need for a Wi-Fi network connection. This could well make it a decent option for streaming games with the likes of Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now or Microsoft’s very own Project xCloud. The latter is expected to play a massive part in the Surface Event, with an additional Xbox tablet reported to be shown off optimised for gaming via the cloud.

