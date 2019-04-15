Microsoft Surface Buds could be next to challenge AirPods’ throne – report

Microsoft could be the latest company to launch a pair of true wireless earbuds, according to a new report on Monday.

Multiple sources reportedly told Thurrott.com that Microsoft is planning to add a second audio product to the hardware portfolio. The company surprised us by announcing the Surface Headphones last year, and it now looks set to capitalise on the true wireless trend.

The sources don’t have much in the way of information about the buds, but the name Surface Buds has been “thrown around,” the report says. Features-wise they could boast hands-free Cortana integration, noise cancellation nouse and, according to the sources, “a way to improve interactions between a phone and the earbuds to make reading content easier on the phone.”

When Microsoft will seek to launch the buds is unclear, the report says, and it’s still possible they won’t see the light of day. However, a 2019 launch is expected.

According to the report, the buds are being developed under the codename Morrison, which may be a reference to rock icon Jim. Interestingly, the Surface Headphones were codenamed Joplin, which was probably a nod to The Doors frontman’s contemporary Janis Joplin. Both of the 1960s rockers died at age 27.

The emergence of the information comes as many of tech’s biggest names seek to emulate Apple’s success in bringing true wireless earbuds to the masses. Both Google and Samsung have tried with the Pixel Buds and Galaxy Buds respectively, while Amazon is also thought to be preparing a launch in the new future.

Apple, of course, just upped its game with the new AirPods 2 release. The 2nd-gen model brings Hey Siri integration and a wireless charging case, as well as a new H1 chip for a faster, more stable wireless connection.

Would you be interested in a pair of true wireless earbuds from the people that brought you Windows 10? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.